New accusation from Britain to Russia

The British Foreign Office has brought a new charge against Russia. The ministry alleged that Russian military intelligence carried out a cyber attack on the regulatory bodies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement from the British Foreign Office, it was alleged that the GRU conducted cyber reconnaissance for sponsors, organizers and logistical support providers of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

ALLEGED ‘TARGETED’

In the statement, which is argued that the cyber attacks are a result of Russia’s malicious efforts, it was claimed that the GRU also targeted the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea.

“THEY AIMED TO SABOT THE OLYMPIC GAMES”

“The National Cyber ​​Security Center thinks these attacks are aimed at copying and deleting data from computers. They are aimed at sabotaging the Olympic games,” the statement said. statements were included.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “The GRU’s actions against the Olympic games are cynical and reckless. We condemn the GRU in the most severe way.” Raab added that Britain will cooperate with allied countries against such cyber attacks.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to 2021 due to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) outbreak.



