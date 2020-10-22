New accessories introduced with Huawei Mate 40 series

Huawei introduced some impressive new accessories along with the four members of the Mate 40 series. The first of these accessories is the pen named M-Pen 2. This pen can be used on Huawei tablets as well as new phones.

Supporting 4096 pressure levels, this pen promises 40 days of battery life even if it is used continuously for 10 hours of writing and drawing. This pen, which can be charged wirelessly, offers 2 hours of use with 5 minutes of charging. The M-Pen 2 will be sold in Europe for 99 euros.

Another new accessory introduced with the Mate 40 series is the 50W wireless charger prepared for cars. There is also a device on this device to make it easier to fix the phone.

Another accessory designed for cars is the 66W wired charger. In this way, Mate 40 Pro users will be able to reach the highest charging speed Huawei has ever offered, even in their cars.

Another accessory offered on the charging side is the power bank with 66W fast charging support. The power bank, whose full name is Huawei 12000 SuperCharge, has a capacity of 12000 mAh as the name suggests.

One of the most striking accessories designed for the Huawei Mate 40 series is the case named Ring Light Case. There is an openable loop behind this cover. When this public is opened, lighting is provided to take selfies even in the darkest environments. Compatible with Mate 40 Pro models only, this case can be charged wirelessly by the phone. Ring Light Case, available in black, white and silver color options, will be sold in Europe for 69 Euros.



