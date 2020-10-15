New accessories for professional photographers from DJI

DJI announces the Ronin S 2 and the smaller Ronin SC 2 gimbal accessories, which they have been hitting for over a month.

Both three-axis gimbals come with the upgrades you’d expect. There are more powerful engines, higher payloads, lighter materials, and also some new software features we haven’t seen yet. Let’s start with the hardware changes in the Ronin S 2 first.

This gimbal, which is more professional than either, is now made of carbon fiber and is about 600g lighter than the original Ronin S, weighing a total of 1.3kg. DJI says the RS 2 supports a maximum dynamic load of up to 4.5kg. Theoretically, it can even hold heavy gear, but you probably won’t get ideal performance that way.

The gimbal also comes with a small 1.4-inch touchscreen display that sits just above the joystick. This screen can be used to show the gimbal settings and camera data or to transmit the live broadcast recorded by the camera. However, its main purpose is to enable you to use features such as active parts without attaching your smartphone to the camera.

DJI also introduces the Titan Stabilization Algorithm, a predictive technology that theoretically should optimize your specific shooting style over time and reduce manual user input when it comes to speed, deadband, and acceleration settings. The second new software development is SuperSmooth. This is specially designed to smooth the movements when shooting with a tighter lens up to 100mm focal length.

There are a few other changes that will make the life of any filmmaker easier. The follow focus wheel is now located on the front of the handle and just above your index finger. Now compatible with both RS 2 and RSC 2 Arca Swiss & Manfrotto plates. And on the coax, you can now fine-tune your camera with the stabilizer button after mounting it. This will speed up setup times between shots.

Ronin SC 2 is a smaller version of RS 2 designed for smaller mirrorless cameras. This year’s updates include a new foldable design and many software and hardware features added to the RS 2. The gimbal weighs 1.2kg, which means it’s slightly heavier than its 1.08kg predecessor. Its more powerful engines support a tested load of up to 3 kg.

The new foldable design allows this gimbal to be kept in sling mode. This allows shooting very low to the ground. There’s also a small 1-inch screen just above the arm.

Both gimbals come with built-in batteries, which DJI says provide up to 12 hours of use. And both have a new fast charging function that can give you a total of 2 hours of use in 15 minutes of charging time. In addition to all pre-programmed shooting modes such as panorama, timelapse and vertical mode, DJI is adding a new mode called Timeline that captures a hyper transition while performing a 360-degree roll.

Ronin S 2 and Ronin SC 2 can be purchased at overseas prices of $ 849 and $ 499, respectively. DJI also sells a Pro Combo pack that includes a phone holder, separate focus motor, RavenEye Image Transmitter and a special carrying case. The RS 2 Pro Combo will be priced at $ 999, while the RSC 2 Pro Combo will be priced at $ 739.



