New 28 ” monitor and 4K resolution in Samsung, Brazil

Expanding its portfolio of monitors, Samsung announced a novelty for the Brazilian market. Already available on both the company’s website and retail chains, the company launched the UR55, with 28 inches and 4K resolution, replacing the E590, the first of its kind launched by the South Korean. According to the company, the device features more than 1 billion colors, realistic tones and much more details in light and dark scenes thanks to the HDR10.

Compatible with AMD FreeSync graphics cards, the launch features UHD Upscaling, an artificial intelligence system capable of enhancing images originating from notebooks and PCs – being, according to the brand, suitable for designers, architects, photo and video editors and others professionals who need a monitor with high image performance.

Kauê Melo, director of the B2B and monitors division at Samsung Brazil, explains the company’s objective: “Expanding and improving the monitor catalog is something very important for Samsung. We want to offer our knowledge and our best technologies so that consumers have a quality product, complete and ready for the most varied tasks. All of this without forgetting the design and performance. ”

Features and functionality

For the construction of the UR55, Samsung points out that there was an evolution in the type of panel, which is now IPS, with no distortion in any angle of view. In addition, the Flicker Free direct feedback system is also present “to provide greater visual comfort to users.”

Finally, with a suggested price of R $ 2,049, the new monitor has the Eye Comfort 2.0 feature, which does not present yellowing of the image when controlling the emission of blue light, and allows up to two sources to be connected and display their images in a screen divided into the Picture-by-Picture function, as well as allowing to split the screen in two within the same source and transform the monitor into a central with several screens.



