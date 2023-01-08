Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were there in the United Kingdom when the Queen breathed for the last time. Despite the fact that he was not far away, the duke could not see his grandmother for the last time, as he was late to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. After the death of the Queen on September 08, 2022, there were many rumors about why the prince was late and did not accompany his wife Meghan Markle.

According to the Queen’s death certificate she died at 3.10pm. #Harry says in his book, #Spare, that the first he learnt about her death was via the media when the news was released at 6.00pm. pic.twitter.com/f9KnIViCuv — ModSocDem (@mod_soc_dem) January 5, 2023

After Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s deteriorating health, reports said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to Balmoral together. However, it was later confirmed that only the Duke boarded the private plane. Royal sources suggested that Markle was not allowed to see the Queen. In his memoirs, Prince Harry confirmed the guesses. He also reflected on the argument he had with his father about this.

Prince Harry couldn’t stand his father’s disrespect for Meghan Markle

According to the Daily Mail, in his book, Prince Harry revealed details of a conversation with his father before the queen’s death. Both the Duke and Duchess were ready to fly, but his father King Charles III ordered him not to take Meghan Markle with him. The explanation made no sense to the Sussex royal family, and he found Prince Charles disrespectful at the time.

Prince Harry was told Meghan 'not welcome' at Queen death bed https://t.co/ooHe3ZXmzS — Rosy Knight (@RosyKnight) January 7, 2023

He immediately reprimanded his father, saying, “Don’t even think about talking about my wife like that.” Prince Harry also recalled how his father stuttered and explained that a very limited number of people were going to the queen. He even mentioned that Kate Middleton also stayed. To this the prince said: “Then that was the place to start.”

In addition, the Californian mentioned that he could not see his grandmother for the last time, since she died before his arrival. Meanwhile, it may surprise you that Prince Harry received the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death from a news site, and not from any of his family members.

