Never Have I Ever …: Season 2 will have Common in the regular cast of the series

Netflix’s teen comedy Never Have I Ever … has just added rapper Common to its cast, as well as announcing the return of Season 2 to the North American summer.

From the creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the story of Indian teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, follows with the actor playing Dr. Chris Jackson, an elegant dermatologist who works in the same building as Devi’s mother, Nalini, played by Poorna Jagannathan . His sophisticated office full of famous clients impresses everyone except his condo neighbor.

The debut date for Never Have I Ever … has not yet been revealed, but star Ramakrishnan commented, in a chat with Lilly Singh for his talk show, A Little Late Night with Lilly Singh, that the series comes to streaming in July.

Never Have I Ever : more details about the Netflix teen series

The first season of Never Have I Ever … showed Devi trying to cope with the pressures of high school after her father’s sudden death. She deals with complicated friendships and a love triangle that involves Paxton, played by Darren Barnet and Ben, playing Jaren Lewison, which will certainly be explored in the second season.

In addition, Netflix has also released some photos from the second year of the series.

Created by Mindy Kaling (The Office), the production follows the journey of Devi, who, at the age of 15, at the peak of his adolescent life, faces the adversities of this phase of life in Southern California. The plot is based on the memories of Mindy, in a similar way to Everybody Hates Chris, by Chris Rock.

In addition to Common, series regulars Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez are also back.

Stay tuned for the next ones on the 2nd season of Never Have I Ever!