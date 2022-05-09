Never Have I Ever: Netflix Sets Season 3 Release Date & Photos

Since the release of the second installment of Never Have I Ever in 2021, viewers of the Netflix platform have been eager to know new details that the youth drama will bring with its season 3, especially now that the release date has been confirmed. along with a variety of photos that have shocked fans for what’s to come on the show.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the teen coming-of-age comedy revolves around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American high school student dealing with the sudden death of her father and now trying to cope. to school with his new classmates. Interestingly, according to the show’s books, the story is loosely based on the writer’s childhood experiences of hers in the Boston area.

In the final episodes of Never Have I Ever season 2 or for Latin America “Yo Nunca”, Devi Devi Vishwakumar is caught in a love triangle with the young Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Benjamin “Ben” Gross (Jaren Lewison). Especially now that Devi and Paxton have made their secret relationship public, leaving Ben aside.

However, things are thrown up in the air again when Eleanor (Ramona Young) reveals that Devi has feelings for Ben and that she initially chose him over Paxton. But, at an event held by the school for the winter ceremony, everyone was surprised when Paxton appeared and danced with Devi, where he confessed that he liked her and kissed her in front of Ben, who looked at them bitterly and jealously.

Now, for season 3 of Never Have I Ever, Netflix has scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 12, but to anticipate viewers’ excitement, the platform revealed a wide variety of photos, which show some scenes that will be seen in the youth drama in the coming months.

The first photos also show a new addition to the cast, Anirudh Pisharody who will play Nirdesh aka Des, an Indian-American student attending an elite private school. The photos also reveal the return of recurring characters Eric Perkins (Jack Seavor McDonald), Aneesa Qureshi (Megan Suri), and Trent Harrison (Benjamin Norris). The Netflix platform is expected to reveal the trailer for Never Have I Ever season 3 at the end of June.