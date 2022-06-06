Neve Campbell Quits “Scream” Franchise After Rejecting Offer: it “didn’t match the value I brought”

Neve Campbell has confirmed that she will not reprise the role of Sydney Prescott in the upcoming film “Scream 6“.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be starring in the next Scream movie,” Campbell, 48, said in a statement to Variety on Monday, June 6. especially when it comes to Screaming. I felt that the offer that was presented to me did not match the value that I brought to the franchise.”

The actress, who became famous after joining The Scream in 1996, noted that it was a “very difficult decision” to leave the slasher franchise. “To all my “Scream” fans: I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive of me. I am always grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” she concluded.

In response to the shocking departure, fans took to social media to assess the future of Scream. “I hate it for me, Sydney Prescott/Neve Campbell, but I love it for her, because imagine if I don’t appreciate what she brings to the SCREAM franchise??” wrote a social network user.

The Twitter account of the horror podcast “Epic Film Guys” wondered how “Scream” would live without the original lead role. “Although I’m still optimistic about the future of the franchise, to hear that they underestimated the person who literally carried this entire franchise on his back is very discouraging. Gutted,” they wrote.

Amid rumors that Campbell hinted at her departure to fans at the convention last weekend, some commentators became curious about what it meant for “Scream 6.” The line was the perfect ending for her. a cameo or so would be perfect, but let Sydney rest 😭,” a third person tweeted before the news.

For some viewers, writing off Sidney Prescott would allow the character to find peace on screen. “If Neve doesn’t come back to Scream 6, I don’t mind. This increases the chances that Sydney will survive and be able to live her life as a woman, not defined by her trauma,” a Twitter user shared on the social network.

The Canadian native played Sidney Prescott in the original film “Scream”, which premiered between 1996 and 2011. The “Party of Five” alum joined fellow OG stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette in the fifth installment, which debuted earlier this year.

Campbell previously said that she did not dare to reprise her role without the participation of Wes Craven. The creator of the franchise died in August 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 76.

“I was worried because, you know, our director, our incredible director Wes Craven, passed away, and I wasn’t sure I could make a movie without him.” — she said in the “Conversation” in October 2020. “But the new directors came to me with this beautiful letter saying that they became directors and love movies because of these films and because of Wes, and they really want to be true to his story and his journey with these films. So I was very happy to hear that.”

“Scream 5,” which debuted in January, was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Kevin Williamson, who wrote and produced several “Scream” films, joined the team as an executive producer. The script was written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Basik.

Earlier this year, Campbell reflected on an “emotional” return to the franchise. “I definitely felt Wes’s absence, and at the same time I clearly felt his presence. Every time I watch these movies, I feel his presence, and his power, and his contribution, and his influence, and everything he’s done to make these movies awesome,” she told Entertainment Weekly the same month that “Scream 5” premiered. “I think Courtney, David and I each separately cried well when we went on set. I mean, these films meant a lot. The very first experience was very fun and meant a lot to all of us in many ways. So, yes, everything has come back.”