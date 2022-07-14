Neve Campbell has left Scream 6, but the first photo of Courteney Cox will please hardcore fans

Now is a good time for horror fans, as the genre has been undergoing a renaissance for several years. As a result, we saw some of the best horror films in cinemas in the form of new sequels. This includes the 2022 film Scream, which performed so well that another slasher was immediately approved by Paramount. Although fans were disappointed that Neve Campbell left “Scream 6”, the first photo of Courteney Cox from the set will please ardent fans.

It’s almost impossible to imagine the movie “Scream” without Neve Campbell’s main character Sidney Prescott, but it looks like the upcoming sixth film will give us exactly that. Campbell left slasher due to negotiations over her fee, and now it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only member of the original trio of heroes to play the role. People managed to capture the graduate of the TV series “Friends” on the set, and she is again wearing Gail Weathers’ signature colorful costumes. Bright blue this time.

While little is known about the content of Scream 6 or how Gail Weathers will affect the story, it’s interesting that Courteney Cox’s beloved character will bring her signature style to the upcoming slasher. While the new film will definitely be different without Neve Campbell or David Arquette, it’s nice to know that some things remain the same.

“Scream 6” is clearly in the midst of filming, despite a recent spat with Neve Campbell. The script, apparently, needed to be reworked quickly, and I can’t wait to see how all this will be reflected in the theatrical version. Although the synopsis confirmed that the main story will focus on two pairs of surviving siblings from the last film, played by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

Apparently, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett planned that Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, would play an important role in the story. She initially waited to see what the script would look like before signing the contract, but eventually revealed that she didn’t think she was being paid enough for the project. Fans and actors of “Scream”, new and old, have supported the iconic scream queen, but the disappointment is still real.

Since David Arquette’s Dewey was killed off in “Scream” 2022, it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only original character to appear in the upcoming sixth film. Fortunately for fans, another fan favorite character is returning: Kirby Reed from Scream 4, aka Hayden Panettieri. Fans have long assumed that Kirby is alive, and Easter in the last movie confirmed it. But Panettieri will be back to fight the Ghost Face, hopefully with a significant role.

Scream 6 is currently expected to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.