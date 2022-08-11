Neve Campbell from Scream on leaving the franchise due to salary: “I couldn’t go on set feeling undervalued”

The star of the TV series “Scream” Neve Campbell shed light on her decision to leave the widely popular slasher franchise, admitting that her departure was provoked by salary negotiations.

In a new interview with People, Campbell spoke about her decision to end her relationship with the Scream franchise and not return to reprise her role as Sydney Prescott in the upcoming sixth installment. The actress explained that she received an offer that, in her opinion, “did not correspond to the value” that she has brought to the franchise over the past 25 years, so she decided to stand her ground and refuse the next film.

“As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be appreciated and to fight to be appreciated,” Campbell said, further explaining the reason for her departure. “To be honest, I don’t believe that if I were a man and starred in five parts of a huge blockbuster franchise in 25 years, the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.

“Deep down, I just couldn’t do it,” added Campbell, who is currently starring in the Netflix series “Lincoln the Lawyer.” “I couldn’t go on set feeling this—feeling undervalued and feeling the injustice or lack of justice around it.”

Campbell has played Sydney in every installment of the franchise to date, including this year’s “Scream,” which came out in January. She admitted that it was “sad” to leave, but it was the best decision for her, adding: “I love these films. I love Sydney. I love this franchise, I’m so grateful for it. I just couldn’t bear the thought of coming to [the sixth film] and feeling underappreciated.”

In June, the actress announced that she would not return to Scream 6, despite reuniting with the actors of the fifth film. “Unfortunately, I’m not going to be in the next movie, The Scream,” she said. “As a woman, I’ve had to work very hard in my career to assert my worth, especially when it comes to ‘Screaming.’ I felt that the offer that was presented to me did not match the value that I brought to the franchise.

“It was a very difficult decision to move on,” Campbell added. “To all my “Scream” fans, I love you. You have always given me incredible support. I am always grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

While Campbell won’t be subjected to the next round of Ghostface terror, Jenna Ortega will return as Tara Carpenter alongside Courteney Cox, who reprises her role as Gail Weathers, a character she has played in every iteration of the film series so far. Hayden Panettieri will also return as Kirby Reed, a fan-favorite character from Scream 4 who, according to Ortega, will “redeem herself” in the next film.

The production of “Scream 6” is currently in full swing, as the film is scheduled to be released early next year. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the film from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Basik. Vanderbilt also serves as a producer along with Paul Neinstein and William Sherak. Kevin Williamson is the executive producer along with Gary Barber, Peter Oylataguerre and Chad Villella.

Campbell, on the other hand, will next appear in Peacock’s Twisted Metal game adaptation. She joined the cast alongside Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatrice, Thomas Hayden Church and Will Arnett. There is no information yet on when the series will be released, but reports say that Sony is going to revive the Twisted Metal video game series to further support the television project.

