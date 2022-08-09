Neve Campbell from “Scream” explains why She Turned down the upcoming sixth film

The horror genre has really flourished over the past few years, and fans are enjoying an exciting revival of new and old objects. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels, including everyone’s favorite slasher “Scream.” And franchise star Neve Campbell explained why she turned down the role of Sydney Prescott in the upcoming sixth film.

The fifth film “Scream” had box office and critical success when it hit theaters back in January, as a result of which Paramount quickly covered another sequel from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The news thrilled fans, although they were disappointed that Neve Campbell would not return to play his signature role. Earlier, she said that it happened because of a salary dispute, and told more about this decision during an interview with People. How the Craft icon shared:

I didn’t feel that what I was being offered equated to the value I bring to this franchise and have been bringing to this franchise for 25 years. and fight to be appreciated. To be honest, I don’t believe that if I were a man and starred in five parts of a huge blockbuster franchise in 25 years, the amount that I was offered would be the one that would be offered to a man. And in my heart, I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t go on set feeling this — feeling undervalued and feeling the injustice or lack of justice around it.

Here it is. While the decision to leave Scream 6 was due to payment negotiations, there were also a lot of difficult emotions associated with her canceled deal. Namely, because of how long she played Sidney Prescott and earned a lot of money for studios.

Neve Campbell’s comments to People magazine came after she recently played Sidney Prescott in a Red Cross ad encouraging people to donate blood. This ad came out just a few weeks after it became known that she would not be participating in Scream 6. Thus, fans experienced a mixture of joy and sadness, knowing that the new slasher will be the first without the hero of the franchise. Although there are still fans who hope that she will appear.

It’s almost impossible to imagine the movie “Scream” without Neve Campbell’s latest girlfriend, Sidney Prescott. While many horror films focus on their villain, the Scream franchise is very much focused on Sydney’s life and story. While the main character of the last film was Melissa Barrera’s Samantha, Gayle Sidney and Courteney Cox in the action of the third act was exciting for generations of fans. But it looks like the aforementioned “Friends” graduate will be the only cast member in the new film.

Scream 6 is currently expected to hit theaters on March 31, 2022. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.