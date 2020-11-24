Nevada confirms Biden’s victory, North Carolina for Trump

TaNevada and Pennsylvania certified their 2020 general election results Tuesday, formally awarding 26 combined electoral votes from two key states on the battlefield to President-elect Joe Biden.

The North Carolina board of elections also certified the state’s presidential vote totals on Tuesday, awarding the state’s 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden won in Nevada and Pennsylvania

As we reported in Somagnews, Biden had already been projected as the winner in both Pennsylvania, where he led by more than 81,000 votes, and Nevada, where he won by more than 33,000 votes, according to the secretary of state’s office.

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for President and Vice President of the United States. As required by federal law, I signed the Verification Certificate for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Voter List”, Governor Tom Wolf wrote in a Twitter post.

Wolf continued to thank election officials for their work.

“Once again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered free and fair elections during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and the history of the country. Our poll workers have come under constant attack and have performed admirably and honorably. “Wolf added.

Pennsylvania’s certification comes after the state’s 67 counties certified electoral district results to Commonwealth Secretary Kathy Boockvar.

Boockvar said the counties presented their presidential vote totals Monday night.

As projected Joe Biden won Nevada and Pennsylvania, while Donald Trump got the upper hand in North Carolina.

Appearing before the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske officially certified the results of the 2020 Nevada general election. Cegavske, a Republican, did not verbally acknowledge Biden as the winner of the presidential race. The Nevada Supreme Court signed the ballot for each county prior to the official certification of the results.

States are scheduled to certify their results by December 8, before the Electoral College meeting on December 14.

Tuesday’s certifications followed a dramatic meeting Monday of the Michigan state board of elections, which also voted to certify Biden’s election results after one of the two Republican board members decided to abstain.



