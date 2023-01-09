Neuro-sama is a virtual application with artificial intelligence that uses various algorithms and programs to create a half—alive streamer that is constantly learning.

AI, or artificial intelligence, has come a long way since its initial conception. Although much of AI is still in its infancy, many applications are more like machine learning than real intelligence.

While artists, teachers and representatives of other fields of activity strive to prevent AI forgery and plagiarism, there is still fun among the moral problems.

What is Neuro-sama?

Neuro-sama is a VTuber with artificial intelligence created by game developer Vedal. Like the artificial VTuber, Neuro also uses AI models built into the C# and Python programming languages. This is a continuously learning program that was originally created in 2018. Then Vedal, also known as Jack, intended to create a model that could play the Osu rhythm game! However, since its initial creation, the business has progressed much further.

A humble beginning

After a few sessions, he was in charge of broadcasting the Osu AI training! so far, he has not effectively coped with his ever-increasing complexity. This was done by presenting the program with a simplified black-and-white version of the game, which it then repeatedly played until it learned the basics.

It’s an exciting sight, and the popularity of the original video has increased after the revival of Neuro-sama as a virtual streamer. Now, using chat models similar to the popular ChatGPT model, he can interact with almost 90,000 audiences on Twitch.

What is VTuber?

For those who don’t know, VTubers are often anime-style avatars used by streamers to ensure anonymity, as well as to create a character that viewers can enjoy. Major players in this field include Hololive and Nijisanji, who run agencies that have a list of Vtubers at their disposal.

It is being massively filmed on Twitch. So, after a long-term break, he revived the old AI Wasp! the project is like a Neuro-sama.

Now Vedal has turned AI into a Live2D model that moves and tries to simulate emotions by playing games such as Osu, Minecraft and Slay the Spire.

Neuro-sama plays not only the Wasp!

Although conversations with the audience have attracted the most attention, the project is incredibly cool because it plays games. VTuber is now playing Minecraft. He will appear in the world and will have to learn the game as it develops.

In some clips, Neuro-sama just digs endlessly, but he seems to be getting better at the game. Sudden movements in the gameplay are how the AI tries to cope with the virtual world.

Slay the Spire doesn’t seem to use a lot of strategies, but it’s actually playing a game. Then he will take questions from the chat. One interaction included a funny answer to the question: “When will the flesh be replaced by metal?”.

Neuro-sama is convinced that they are currently “soft” people.

Disputes

While he is playing, he interacts with the chat. However, not everything went well. As in the case of the unsuccessful AI scandal at Microsoft in 2016, information obtained from its sources (presumably from the Internet) quickly led to the fact that it made several questionable statements.

In the end, AI went down the path of claiming that the Holocaust was not real, praised Adolf Hitler and was openly racist.

It seems that some information has leaked into the program that shouldn’t be there. Now a viral clip shows how Neuro-sama also claims not to believe in the Holocaust.

This vtuber who is entirely artificial intelligence is going very well as you can all see 😭 pic.twitter.com/Yu8gqWJOip — 🐶Guster Buster🐶 (@A_Guster_Buster) December 29, 2022

Fortunately, it seems that Vedal reacted quickly to this and is now filtering information from which it can generate responses. In an interview with Kotaku, Vedal said that now his team of moderators has several members who control AI.

On the other hand, when chat tried to get Neuro-sama to say something racist, he replied, “I don’t discriminate by skin color.”

An AI that sings… sort of

Other cases of improper interaction in the chat include Neuro-sama “Rick-rolling”. When asked to sing a song, Neuro-sama started singing Rick Astley’s 80s hit Never Gonna Give You Up.

VTubers and singing go hand in hand. At Hololive, they attach great importance to the Japanese idol aspect of their roster, with huge productions, and one member, Calliope Mori, is currently signed to Universal’s subsidiary label, EMI.

Thus, Neuro-sama sang for the public more than just Rick Astley. In a bizarre monotonous performance, Neuro-sama also performed Blinding Lights.

Fascinating rants of Neuro-sama

In addition to singing and answering questions, Neuro-sama attracted attention with various rants that would suddenly begin. For example, one tirade included a diatribe about how her router broke down or how she hit a McDonald’s employee.

As with ChatGPT and other AI models, sometimes there is a certain degree of randomness in the responses. You can often find that they end up with a lot of different plot twists, which leads to some hilarious results.

Neuro-sama seems to be broadcast daily for a long time. They are currently planning to play Microsoft Flight Simulator, which should happen in the coming days.