Neuralink Gives Bad News To Elon Musk

Neuralink CEO Gives Bad News To Elon Musk. NASA suspended the deal on space shuttles. The CEO of the Neuralink initiative, of which Musk is the founder, announced his departure from the company via his Twitter account. The CEO did not elaborate the reason for the breakup.

Max Hodak, who founded Neuralink, a health technology startup with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, parted ways with the company. Hodak said in his message, “I have some news. I’m no longer in Neuralink. I learned a lot there and will be a great supporter for the company from now on ”. In the message shared by Hodak, it was noteworthy that he pointed to the departure date of the company a few weeks ago.

Musk wants to use Neuralink technology for paralyzed people

With the company focusing on developing brain and machine interfaces, Musk stated that Neuralink technology could one day be used to allow paraplegic people to walk again and achieve ‘AI symbiosis by combining the human brain with artificial intelligence.

However, some scientific institutions were skeptical of the allegations, criticizing the company. After the show in August 2020 of a pig with a Neuralink device in its brain, MIT Technology Rewiew called what the company did neuroscience theater, describing most of the medical claims as speculative.

Tesla’s CEO invested millions of dollars in Neuralink, which was founded in 2016 with Musk, Hodak and a few others. Last year Stat News said that some former employees have described a chaotic internal culture in Neuralink and that scientists always have enough time to complete projects.

On the other hand, a video of a monkey with a Neuralink implant in his brain was released last month, playing games using only his mind on the computer screen.