Netizens’ Comments After Mina’s Suicide Attempt

Last night fans were shocked by Kwon Mina, a former member of AOA who again tried to commit suicide again.

In her latest deleted post, Mina revealed the reason she cut her wrist so that it was covered with blood as a form of attempted suicide.

He wrote several names starting from Shin Jimin, Seolhyun AOA and also the boss of FNC Entertainment who was his former agency.

After the post, the comment column on Seolhyun’s last post on Instagram was immediately showered with pro and contra comments, some provided support but some blamed the singer and actress, even though she was known to have been inactive on social media at the beginning of last month.

“Will you guys stop when he’s gone? Stop. Now”

“Not that I support witnesses, but some of the comments cross the line.”

“Can he sincerely apologize to Mina?”

“How can a sane person defend him?”

“He didn’t injure Mina directly. Why do you have to injure his personal account? ”

“You are an irrelevant third party. Don’t spread hatred if it’s none of your business. ” and many other comments.

What do you think about netizens who blame Seolhyun by commenting on his Instagram account?



