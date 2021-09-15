Netizens Call Taeyong No Longer a Center in NCT?

Taeyong, who is the leader of NCT, was previously also known as a member who holds the center position in the boy group.

But recently South Korean netizens claim that Taeyong can no longer be the center of the group because there are other members who are more suitable.

Many netizens believe that Jaehyun or Mark are more suitable to be the center of NCT.

“Whether it’s overseas or in Korea, Jaehyun’s popularity is incredible. If I were SM, of course I would push Jaehyun (to be the center)”, “Jaehyun is much better as a center”, “But Jaehyun is the most popular among NCT members… Isn’t it natural for the company to push for the most popular member?”, “But in this photo, Mark is in the middle, right? No matter how much SM pushes, Taeyong can’t be popular so the company has to replace a famous person as the center”, and various other comments from netizens.

What do you think about netizens' discussion about the center change from NCT?