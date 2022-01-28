NetherRealm Uploads A Photo That Mentions Mortal Kombat 12 And Then Deletes It

NetherRealm: One of the team members uploads a screenshot of his desktop with direct references to the new installment. It was last Tuesday, January 25, when Jonathan Andersen, senior production manager of the NetherRealm studio, tweeted a photo of his desk, in which some artwork from Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II and Injustice 2 appeared. What caught the attention was, without However, a detail that appeared on his monitor, where the name of a specific file could be partially read: MK12_Mast. Whether or not it was a deliberate action, white and bottled, everything seems to indicate that Mortal Kombat 12 is on the way.

According to VGC, the capture only lasted 10 minutes online before Andersen himself deleted it, but as often happens in these cases, the image was already safely stored on the PCs of some followers, who have spread it. On the screen you could also see another message that indicates that the developer has embarked on this project: “Our fans search the Internet for any trace. Take extra care with this material.”

NetherRealm works on its next project

Everything seems like a staging more than an innocent mistake, although at the moment neither Warner Bros. Games nor NetherRealm have officially confirmed that they are working on Mortal Kombat 12. However, it is not an unreasonable possibility considering that the studio confirmed that they will no longer update the previous installment.

“NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project, and after providing more than two years of support for Mortal Kombat 11 and DLC for the game, including fighters”, this support “has come to an end”.

Mortal Kombat 11 and its Ultimate version are available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. The studio also developed an improved version natively adapted to the new generation consoles, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5.