NetherRealm May Be Developing Marvel Fighting Game [Rumor]

NetherRealm, famous mainly for the Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises, may be developing a Marvel fighting game for the newly launched console generation. The information was revealed earlier this week by Daniel Richtman, a content producer and insider specializing in the world of cinemas and series.

Richtman did not give many other details, but said that the developers of the company led by Ed Boon are already “hands on”.

Marvel has licensed its intellectual properties, having recently released hits such as Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which were produced by Insomniac. In return, the Avengers game, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos, did not go as well as expected.

Practical problem

NetherRealm is a specialist in fighting games, everyone knows that. One point that doubts this story, however, is that the company is owned by Warner Bros., a major competitor to Disney. Because of this, this hypothetical launch needs to be treated with skepticism and as a big rumor at this point.

The company led by Boon has launched a major DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 in the last few months, however, it is not known what the company’s next steps are, although many people argue that Injustice 3 is in the plans.

So, what do you think of this story? Would you like a fighting game with Marvel characters in the best NetherRealm style? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!