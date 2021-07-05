NetherRealm Has Already Completed Mortal Kombat 11 and Focuses On A New Project

NetherRealm: This Friday (2), the official profile of the NetherRealm studio confirmed in a message on Twitter that Mortal Kombat 11 (2019) will no longer have updates with expansions. The company said it will only focus on its new project, which has yet to be revealed. This announcement unfortunately ends the rumors that we could have a third season of DLCs this year.

Finish it!

There were two years of company support for Mortal Kombat 11. In total, the game won two seasons of DLCs, with the “Kombat Packs”, in addition to the Aftermath expansion, which brought an original campaign. The game even had an “Ultimate” version in November 2020, bringing together all the additional content released with the characters Rambo, Rain and Mileena.

The company generally follows a 2-3 year development period for fighting games interspersed between the MK franchise and the Injustice games. But there are rumors that NetherRealm Studios is working on a Marvel game.

Insider Daniel Richtman claimed in April that Ed Boon and his team were already developing games for this new generation of consoles. The co-creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice has also expressed interest in partnerships between DC and Marvel heroes on Twitter.

During an interview with Game Informer in 2019, Ed Boon said that he is very interested in starting a new series of games. Also, the developer stated that he has already talked to Marvel about making a fighting game. But when asked about the date of this “meeting”, Ed Boon grimaced and confessed that he shouldn’t talk about it. “We would love to be able to make a Marvel game or a game about Marvel versus DC,” he concluded.