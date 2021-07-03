NetherRealm focuses on its next game: there will be no more content for Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm: The studio that Ed Boon commands will from now on focus on his new project, ruling out launching more characters, stories or skins in MK 11. After two years since its launch and a multitude of additional content such as new characters, skins or even expansions of its history, NetherRealm will stop supporting Mortal Kombat 11, one of the best fighting games of the generation, now available in its edition Ultimate. This was announced on their official Twitter account, in which they specifically talk about DLC content, that is, they do not talk about updates to correct bugs or balance patches.

With this, you can no longer expect not only more characters or new stories, but also new costumes or skins. The reason for this decision is that the study led by Ed Boon will focus from now on his next project, which according to NetherRealm’s tradition and schedule, aims to be a third installment of Injustice.

His new game, priority

It’s been four years since Injustice 2 was released, and a good handful of DC movies have been released since then. In fact, many more releases are expected two or three years from now, so a hypothetical Injustice 3 would be a perfect fit. Films like El Escudrón Suicida -to release this August-, The Batman, Black Adam -with The Rock- or The Flash, among many others, would form a perfect context for its launch.

On the other hand, NetherRealm has delighted wrestling fans over the years, adding a huge amount of content that has been able to satisfy both fans of offline modes and those who like to beat the copper online. . They have not only added multiple characters via Kombat Pack, from classics of the saga -Rain, Mileena- to movie celebrities, such as Robocop or Rambo, but also story expansions, something unprecedented in the genre. Indeed, last year 2020 Aftermath was launched, a DLC that expanded the Story Mode of the base game and introduced its new fighters, such as Fujin or Sheeva.

Interestingly, Ed Boon recently published a poll on Twitter in which he asked his followers what game they would like the studio to work on after Mortal Kombat 11. The most chosen option was a remastering of Shaolin Monks, a Mortal Kombat spin-off released in 2005, and which Boon obviously discarded, but not before taking it with good humor.