Netherlands buys single electric bus fleet

Transport company Keolis earlier this week introduced the world’s largest single fleet of all-electric buses to go into operation simultaneously. In all, there are 246 vehicles operating in the Netherlands, between the provinces of Gelderland and Overijssel.

The fleet will serve 120 lines, connecting 180 villages and four medium-sized cities, covering an area with a population of 3.1 million people. 177 charging stations will be available for vehicles to spend the night, and the process takes just one and a half hours to complete.

Drivers and logistics staff have been trained to work with buses now. For customers, it is possible to program an entertainment system with multimedia control and change the colors of the ambient lighting.

The vehicles are manufactured by BYD and save up to 16 thousand tons of CO2 that would be emitted every year by buses powered by fossil fuels. They come in versions of 12 meters or 13 meters in length, with capacity for up to 41 passengers seated and 40 standing.



