Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho series has found its Yusuke

Netflix is preparing to start showing the cast of its upcoming film adaptation of the classic 90’s senen anime Yu Yu Hakusho, and he has already named the main actor of the show. Judging only by his appearance, he definitely has the rebellious attitude necessary for the role of the young hero Yusuke.

Netflix has just confirmed that the main role of Yusuke Urameshi will be played by Japanese actor and singer Takumi Kitamura. The announcement was accompanied by a set of teaser posters giving eager fans an idea of what to expect from the rest of the main cast of Yu Yu Hakusho. As for Kitamura, the young actor already has a solid career behind him, so he should be more than ready for this task.

The casting announcement was made via the Netflix Anime Twitter account. Born in 1997, Kitamura began his life in show business at a young age, being noticed by a talent search agency back in the 3rd grade. For many years, he successfully earned a living as an actor and singer, repeatedly appeared in the Japanese media. He recently received recognition for his role in the 2021 action movie based on the Tokyo Avengers anime, as well as in the Japanese remake of the 2019 TV series The Good Wife.

Yu Yu Hakusho follows Yusuke Urameshi, a high school criminal who dies trying to save a young child from a car accident. When his spirit leaves his body, it turns out that the spirit world did not expect someone like him to die such a noble death, which means that neither heaven nor hell knows if they should take him away. Thus, he got a second chance in life, serving as a ghost detective tasked with investigating supernatural activity in the human world. Soon, he finds himself involved in a mysterious adventure, demons, and a martial arts tournament along with his ever-growing group of friends and allies.

The Netflix series seems to follow the same basic idea, although it’s unclear how far it will go compared to the 112-episode run of the original series. Unlike other Netflix attempts to adapt anime, such as the surprisingly excellent Cowboy Bebop, Yu Yu Hakusho is being developed by Netflix Japan. So, I hope that proximity to its cultural origins will lead not only to accurate adaptation, but also to good entertainment even for beginners.

It’s still unclear what viewers can expect, especially a year after the release. However, it looks like Netflix is preparing to start slowly revealing more information in the near future. Here’s hoping it gets a fair shake.

The premiere of “Yu Yu Hakusho” by Neftlix will take place in the winter of 2023.