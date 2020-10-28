Netflix’s way to listen to TV shows like a podcast

In a current era in which the competition between VOD services is maximum – in fact hybrids like Pluto TV have even emerged that are free – Netflix, pioneer and queen of VOD content, knows that it must continually reinvent itself without losing its essence. Therefore, it tries to anticipate or at least match the needs of its users.

And this is precisely what it is trying to do with its latest development.

Netflix audio only mode

Imagine watching a series or movie or any Netflix content as if it were a podcast: without images, just listening to its audio, as if you had it in the background on TV and did not count. This is the basis of the new Audio Only mode that Netflix is ​​testing and that has been discovered by the experts at XDA-Developers in version 7.79.1 of the Netflix app: consume audiovisual content in the background, without looking at the images and only listening to your audio.

What are the uses of listening to a series without seeing the images? The background audio feature can be useful when you can’t see the screen but don’t want to leave out the series or movie that’s playing either.

Another possible use of the function is when you are using limited mobile data, since one of the options found in the base code of the new mode mentions that users will be able to turn off the video signal and listen only to the audio, something that would save mobile data and it would increase the battery life.

Netflix audio only

At the moment in testing, as is often the case with features in development, it is not clear when Netflix plans to implement it on its service for all its users to use. Although it is also possible that we will never see this functionality because it does not have good feedback. Be that as it may, would you use it? Or is it better to watch a series well and not listen to it as if it were a podcast?



