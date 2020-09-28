Netflix’s The Witcher Announces New Actor To Play Eskel

Basil Eidenbenz replaces Thue Ersted Rasmussen, who left the series due to scheduling problems. The coronavirus has affected all industries to a greater or lesser extent.

The COVID-19 epidemic has brought virtually all filming to a standstill since the beginning of the year, prompting production companies to delay their filming schedule. One of the series that has suffered the impact of the pandemic is The Witcher, which continues with its second season. The need to extend the recording period has forced Thue Ersted Rasmussen, the actor who was to play Eskel, to say goodbye to the series. However, Netflix has already hired his replacement. It is about the Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz.

The new actor has worked on other projects such as Victoria, a British historical series, but also on The Athena or the movie La Favorita, starring Olivia Colman and Emma Stone. He will play, therefore, the great friend of Geralt de Rivia, a character who will be brought back to life by Henry Cavill. He is not the only addition announced for this season. Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) will be Nivellen, while Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) will take on the role of Coen. Agnes Bjorn will debut as Vereena and Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) will be Lambert. Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) will play Lydia, Mecia Simson will play Francesca and Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) will play Vesemir.

Thanks from Rasmussen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen announced his departure from the series in a statement posted on Instagram. “It’s heartbreaking, of course, but I’m almost happy and grateful for the days I’ve spent on set this year before. Everyone was extremely committed to the project, so it was a real inspiration, “he said. The actor left fiction due to problems to fit his different professional commitments.

Netflix’s The Witcher will premiere its second season in 2021. The shooting plan will be longer than expected and will culminate in February 2021. As no specific date has been announced, it is unknown if these changes have changed the release schedule .



