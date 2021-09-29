Netflix’s Squid Game: Squid Game season 2 will be released?

Squid Game, which has become one of the most popular productions in a short time, consists of 9 episodes in the first season. Those who finished the series in one breath are wondering if “Squid Game will be released in season 2″.

Squid Game, a new Netflix original series about a deadly survival game, has taken the charts by taking the world by storm.

Released September 17, the mystery thriller invites 456 cash-strapped people to participate in multiple survival games with deadly consequences for a chance to win 46.5 billion Korean Won.

After a fascinating first season, the audience started to investigate the details of the second season. “When will Squid Game season 2 be released? When is Squid Game 2 season? When is Squid Game new season?” such questions are asked.

Here are the developments about the 2nd season of Squid Game…

SQUID GAME SEASON 2 WILL BE RELEASED?

Even though it has been 2 years since the 2018 series went on the air, it is certain that it attracted more attention than expected.

Squid Game, which made its name known to the world within days, is on its way to breaking the viewership record. Following these developments, the director is expected to roll up his sleeves for the second season.

There is no official statement about the release date of Squid Game season 2. However, looking at the first season, it is emphasized that it can be broadcast in the first months of 2023 at the earliest.

DIRECTOR ANNOUNCED

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently told a Korean newspaper that he first thought of the movie in 2008, so he has plenty of time to devise a longer game plan beyond season one.

Hwang said, “I don’t have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It’s pretty tiring to just think about. But if I were to do it, I definitely wouldn’t do it alone. Consider using a writer’s room and it takes more than one experienced director. It took me six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes. Then I consulted verbally with my friends and took cues for improvements from my own presentations and their responses.” said.

Director and writer Hwang is currently working on a movie called KO Club (Killing Old Men Club) about intergenerational warfare, so the possibility of Squid Game season 2 is expected to be delayed a bit.