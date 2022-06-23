Netflix’s “Spy Kids”: Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levy

In the Netflix reboot “Spy Kids”, the main characters are chosen, and Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levy lead a new family. Director Robert Rodriguez launched the family spy franchise in 2001. In the original trilogy of spy kids, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara starred as members of the Cortez family. The films “Children of Spies” have collected more than $ 300 million worldwide with a small budget. Rodriguez tried to relaunch the series in 2011 with a new family led by Jessica Alba and Joel McHale, but it received the worst reviews of the franchise and the lowest box office.

The Spy Kids franchise is set to return in the near future, more than a decade after the last installment of the franchise. In early 2022, it was announced that Rodriguez had signed an agreement with Netflix to relaunch the popular family franchise of the streaming titan. The announcement was accompanied by confirmation that Rodriguez would write and direct the new installment after working with Netflix on We Can Be Heroes. At the time, it was not known whether the new film “Spy Kids” would bring back any of the original actors as part of the reboot.

Now it has been announced that the reboot of “Spy Kids” has a brand new family. Deadline reports that “Virgin Jane” star Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levy from “Shazam!” will play former spy parents in the new film. They will be joined by Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty) and newcomer Connor Esterson, each of whom will play one of their children. The casting marks the latest collaboration between Rodriguez and Netflix, as she previously headlined an animated series Carmen Sandiego.

In addition to revealing that Rodriguez and “American Outsider” star Levy will lead the cast of Netflix’s “Spy Kids” reboot, the first plot details also seem to have been revealed. This report says that the film takes place after the children of secret agents accidentally help an influential game developer release a computer virus that gives him full control over all technologies. The virus gives children the opportunity to become spies and help their parents save the world.

Unsurprisingly, the new Netflix movie “Spy Kids” is familiar to many compared to previous entries. The film continues to focus on a Mexican family of spies involved in a plot to save the world. The plot of the computer virus is a bit like what happened even in “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”. There’s also a good chance of a Danny Trejo cameo. It will be interesting to see how Rodriguez tries to keep the franchise fresh in the fifth part. But it’s now clear that the cast of Netflix’s “Spy Kids” reboot is in good hands with Rodriguez and Levy at the forefront.