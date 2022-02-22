Netflix’s Rival Will Accept 11 Cryptocurrencies Including Dogecoin!

For now, Netflix isn’t keen on getting paid with cryptocurrencies, but its competitors know how to win over crypto investors. American broadcasting television service Sling TV announced that the company is now accepting cryptocurrency payments from customers paying their monthly subscriptions. Sling TV announced that the company is leveraging crypto payment provider Bitpay and will accept seven different cryptocurrencies and five stablecoins.

Payment with Sling TV Cryptocurrency

Sling TV LLC has announced that it has partnered with Atlanta-based cryptocurrency payment provider Bitpay and will accept a variety of crypto assets for monthly subscription payments. The company is a subsidiary of Dish Network, a direct broadcast satellite provider that also accepts crypto payments for subscription services. The company closed 2021 with 2.55 million subscribers. In other words, 2.5 million users now have the privilege of paying with cryptocurrencies.

Users will be able to easily pay with the following cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Ethereum (ETH)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Litecoin (LTC)

GUSD

USDC

USDP

DAI

BUSD

Companies Are Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies

Starting this week, Sling TV subscribers can use cryptocurrency to pay for their monthly subscription. Via payment provider Bitpay, users can now choose and pay for their favorite digital streaming service with their preferred cryptocurrency, whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin.

Sling is tracking a number of companies that have added support for crypto payments over the past 12 months. Over the past year, well-known brands such as Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP), Sheetz convenience stores, Phillips Auction House, Verifone, Sotheby’s, RM Sotheby’s, American Residential Warranty (ARW), and Tifon gas stations have added crypto payment support. A survey conducted by Visa in mid-January of this year shows that one in four businesses surveyed plans to accept crypto payments this year.

Currently, Sling TV customers with an existing monthly subscription can pay with cryptocurrencies. New users have to pay once using a regular payment method, and the next month, the monthly subscriber will be offered the option to pay in crypto.