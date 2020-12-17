Netflix’s rival: Disney Plus has announced its new goals!

Disney Plus, one of Netflix’s biggest competitors, announced its new targets, especially the number of subscribers, and the point it has reached now. Speaking at THE Walt Disney Company 2020 Investor Day, held as a virtual event, Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, announced that they managed to reach 137 million subscribers worldwide.

Disney Plus has raised its goals to higher points!

Of course, 137 million users do not belong to a single platform. The company, as of December 2, its portfolio; With 11.5 million ESPN + subscribers, 38.8 million Hulu subscribers and 86.8 million Disney Plus subscribers since it launched in November 2019, the total number of paid subscribers worldwide has exceeded 137 million.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that with the significant increase in content production, its broadcast services are projected to reach 300-350 million total subscribers by the fiscal year 2024. Disney + alone aims to release over 100 productions a year.

Beginning March 26, 2021, Disney + will be available in the US with a monthly subscription fee of $ 7.99 or $ 79.99 per year. The Disney Package, which includes Disney +, Hulu, and ESPN + subscriptions, will cost $ 13.99 per month. Unfortunately, it has been announced that the claim that Disney Plus will be offered to users in our country is not true. Unfortunately, we will not see this service in our country in a short time.



