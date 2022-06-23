Netflix’s Resident Evil Misses the Franchise’s Best Secret (Again)

The new Netflix movie Resident Evil again misses the point of the series, resulting in another zombie apocalypse movie that doesn’t use the twist that made the games unique. There are many ways to tell an ordinary zombie story, which complicated the preparation for the movie “Resident Evil”. There are many post-apocalyptic zombie movies in which the heroes struggle for survival in a world where society has already been destroyed by the plague of the undead. There are also many zombie films that focus on the initial apocalyptic event, as well as films that share the difference, such as Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, depicting a scene where one region is overrun with undead and the rest of the world is still not polluted.

With so many zombie movies fitting into these categories, it’s hard for the franchise to reinvent the subgenre in an original way. However, this is exactly what the original Resident Evil games managed, which made them huge hits among both gamers and critics. The trick that made Resident Evil such a successful franchise (at an early stage) was to limit the setting of zombie stories when the main character was trapped indoors with zombies before escaping from custody.

By topic: How the Next Resident Evil Movie Can Bring Milla Jovovich’s Alice Back

What made Resident Evil stand out among the many zombie franchises was the pent-up nature of the threat. Unfortunately, in the upcoming Netflix movie Resident Evil, the series ignores this setting again. In the games (and their first film adaptation), the zombie threat was contained in a lonely, locked place, such as a Beehive or Spencer Mansion, which meant that the hero was one of the few people fighting for survival against a secret threat that had not yet disappeared. were released into the light. After the zombie outbreak has occurred (and later spread beyond a small autonomous region such as Raccoon City), the Resident Evil series becomes just another post-apocalyptic zombie story that lacks this unique atmosphere of a “closed circle of secrets”.

Judging by the scale of the actions shown in the trailer for the movie “Resident Evil” from Netflix, the franchise will not change this trend in its latest live incarnation. Despite the fact that horror video games are ideally suited for film adaptations, precisely because the cinematic genre allows players and viewers to experience horror firsthand, the Resident Evil series once again squandered this promising setup by releasing monsters from their hideout and exaggerating the threat. big in scope. Since the whole world is seemingly awash with zombies, Netflix’s Resident Evil is just another regular zombie movie, not a small—scale, tension-based horror story with a lonely location like in the early games.

The Resident Evil films used the original zombie siege video game story from the first film, but this approach has since been abandoned in favor of a less memorable post-apocalyptic zombie plot. While Netflix’s Resident Evil promises classic monsters and new characters, the reboot does not solve this serious problem and, as such, is likely to suffer from the same problem as the later sequels of the original film. In a world crowded with zombie movies, Resident Evil had to be a smaller-scale story to recreate the feel of the games, proving that bigger isn’t always better in the case of adaptation.