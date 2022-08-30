Netflix’s New Stephen King Movie Finally Has a Release Date

Stephen King fans got some very unpleasant news this summer. While screenwriter and director Gary Doberman’s film “The Fate of Salem” (based on King’s book of the same name) was supposed to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first postponed to April 2023, and then completely excluded from the 2023 film release schedule. . We’re still waiting for Warner Bros. will decide to do with the film, but right now regular readers may be excited because Netflix has announced the release date for the next adaptation of Stephen King: Mr. John Lee Hancock. Harrigan’s phone number.

Netflix has announced the official release dates of all its films, which are due to be released between now and the end of December, and between such major projects as “Blonde,” “Enola Holmes 2” and “Glass Bow: Get Knives is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” The film starring Jayden Martell from IT and Donald Sutherland will appear on the streaming service by subscription on October 5.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” is based on the novel of the same name, included in Stephen King’s 2020 collection “If He Bleeds Out.” The plot centers on a teenage boy named Craig (Jayden Martell) who lives in a small town called Harlow, Maine. He gets a part—time job helping his wealthy elderly neighbor — the titled Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) – and a deep friendship develops between them. Harrigan celebrates their friendship by sending Craig a lottery ticket four times during the year, and when the protagonist wins a bunch of money from one of the scrapers, he uses some of it to buy his employer his first iPhone.

Harrigan is fascinated by the device, and his relationship with the machine becomes supernatural after his death. In his grief, Craig continues to text the old man after he is in the grave, and Harrigan ends up doing much more than just answering messages.

“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” features a stellar cast, including Joe Tippett as Craig’s father and Kirby Howell-Baptist as Miss Hargensen, Craig’s teacher.

This will be the third time that the Stephen King film adaptation will be released exclusively for Netflix. The streaming service previously released Mike Flanagan’s brilliant “Gerald’s Game” (one of the best Stephen King films of all time) in 2017, and in 2019 fans saw Vincenzo Natali’s “In the Tall Grass”, based on King’s short story of the same name. and his son Joe Hill.

Stephen King teased that he had seen an early version of “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” back in early August, and praised the film, calling it “nothing short of brilliant.” This certainly gives us hope, given the high quality of King’s adaptations that we have seen over the years.

You can follow all the adaptations that are currently in the works with our guide “Upcoming Films and TV Series by Stephen King”, and you can read about the long history of projects on both the big and small screen in my column “Adaptation of Stephen King”, which publishes here on CinemaBlend every Wednesday.