Netflix’s new Outside the Wire trailer raises the stakes

There’s a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Sci-Fi action film , Outside the Wire , showing more details on the action and story.

The first trailer for Outside the Wire was pretty good. It showed funny actions and ideas. The latest trailer, however, really opens up the story and the characters and makes me even more intrigued:

I’m really digging into the vibes here, between action and espionage, it sounds like a lot of fun.

In 2036, America serves as a peacekeeping force, and human troops on both sides are supported by combat robots called Gumps and drone pilots monitoring skirmishes from thousands of miles away. But after stubborn drone pilot Lt. Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys a direct order to intervene in a conflict, the military deploys him to a military outpost to meet the human costs of its support on a button. Harp’s expectations of keeping a fence are shattered when his new commander, Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie), announces his intention to infiltrate the demilitarized zone and apprehend Viktor Koval (Pilou Asbæk), a warlord who has l intent to launch a dormant nuclear weapons network.

Outside of the Wire hits Netflix on January 15th .