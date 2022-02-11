Netflix’s Marvel Series Will Soon Disappear From The Platform: Heading To Disney +?

Netflix: Series like Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones or The Defenders say goodbye to Netflix after the acquisition of the rights by Disney: deadline. Netflix’s Marvel series like Daredevil, Punisher, Jessica Jones, The Defenders and more already have an expiration date on the popular streaming platform. This has been shared by important US portals such as Screen Rant, marking March 1, 2020 as the deadline on which they will be available to their subscribers. All this as a climax after the cancellation of the different shows between 2018 and 2019 and the acquisition of the rights to these characters by Disney, as we recently saw in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

Goodbye to Daredevil and the rest of Netflix superheroes

And it is that we all remember the convulsive cancellations of the different Netflix Marvel series, starting in October 2018 with Iron Fist and culminating in February 2019 with Punisher and Jessica Jones, also shelving the most successful and celebrated series Daredevil. And it is that with the return of the rights of these characters to Disney, Netflix apparently did not want to continue paving the way for Marvel Studios, suddenly canceling all its shows, including also Luke Cage, in addition to the crossover The Defenders.

Now it remains to be seen where we can continue to watch all these Marvel series outside of Netflix, although the most logical thing would be to think that Disney + will add them to its catalog after the disappearance of said Netflix content. All this after the recent appearance of Netflix’s Matt Murdock himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin as a villain in the Hawkeye series.

Could we see in the future the different continuations of these series on Disney +, now under the baton of Kevin Feige? We will have to wait for next movements by Marvel Studios and Disney and if they finally confirm these series as canon within the UCM. Many would like that.