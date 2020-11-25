Netflix’s latest release about the popular limited series

Exactly one month since the dramatic miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, hit the screens of fans through the Netflix streaming platform.

On October 23, 2020, Netflix premiered the series The Queen’s Gambit worldwide with a total of 7 episodes that left all fans captivated.

Now, the streaming platform netflix revealed this Monday, one month after the premiere, that The Queen’s Gambit is one of the largest programs of the subscription television giant.

And it is that Netflix ended up revealing through a message on its official twitter account, the numbers that surround The Queen’s Gambit and reveals that it has been one of the most important television programs that has come out.

A record-setting 62 million households chose to watch The Queen’s Gambit in its first 28 days, making it Netflix's biggest scripted limited series to date. pic.twitter.com/TVC3p4i5Bv — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

In this sense, this Monday, November 24, Netflix announced its gratitude to viewers for their great support for the program and shared that it has become the largest scripted limited series to date.

According to the streaming giant Netflix, The Queen’s Gambit reached an incredible number of viewers with just a month since its premiere and has even achieved a new record.

According to streaming platform Netflix, The Queen’s Gambit has been streamed more than 62 million times, more than any other limited series. In this regard, he added that the miniseries ranked number 1 in 63 countries and was on the top 10 list in more than 90.

Another revelation is that The Queen’s Gambit has become a New York Times best seller. And Google searches for “how to play chess” have skyrocketed.



