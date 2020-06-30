Netflix’s highly anticipated drama Cursed’s new trailer released (video)

The first long trailer of Cursed, Netflix’s highly anticipated new series, which we will star in Katherine Langford, has been released. The series will focus on one of the prominent characters of King Arthur legend, the Queen of the Lake.

A new trailer of Netflix’s new series Cursed, which will meet the audience on July 17, has been released. Cursed, a new adaptation of King Arthur legend, created by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, is about the transformation of special powers Nimue into the Queen of the Lake. Nimue is trying to find Merlin to hand over an ancient sword after his mother’s death. The Queen of the Lake becomes the symbol of the struggle against the Red Paladins and their accomplices King Uther during the journey.

The series’ cast includes Katherine Langford, famous for the 13 Reasons Why series, as well as names such as Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Devon Terrell, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Daniel Sharman and Billy Jenkins. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are on the team as the creators and producers of the series. Cursed adapts to the series from the comic book of the same name that Miller and Wheeler wrote together.

Here is Cursed’s new trailer:

Themes such as young adults, magic, religious wars and destruction of nature are covered in the series, which will meet the audience on July 17 with its 10-episode season. In Cursed, which will appear as a more violent production compared to other adaptations of the Merlin and Arthur story, this time will focus on the story of the Queen of the Lake, Nimue instead of Arthur.

Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin, Sebastian Armesto as King Uther Pendragon, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Matt Stokoe as Green Knight, Peter Mullan as Father Carden, Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk and Emily Coates as Sister Iris receivables.

Frank Miller, who made illustrations of the Cursed novel written by Tom Wheeler, said that a great series was waiting for the audience. Stating that the story represents an exciting challenge, the famous comic book artist expressed his pride in collaborating with Thomas Wheeler for this project, which he described as a “real dream”.



