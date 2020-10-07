Netflix’s Cuties Film Has Been Defendant in the USA

Netflix’s Cuties Film Has Been Defendant in the USANetflix’s Cuties movie, released in recent months and accused of showing young children as sexual objects, has been sued in the US state of Texas. The plaintiff sued the movie Cuties for “immoral depiction of children”.

We continue to see new steps from various countries regarding Netflix’s movie Cuties , which has caused a lot of debate all over the world. Last month, Turkey removed the Netflix catalog by RTÜK Cuties (Minnoş’s) film, and now it was sued in the US state of Texas.

In recent months, the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services has drawn attention to the promotion of “A boy who defies family traditions by discovering his femininity” in the promotion of Cuties , which starred an 11-year-old boy, but because Netflix imposes a +18 limit. He announced that he had started an investigation.

the discussion of the little girls pose in the poster of the film that period, the event RTÜK hand tossed and the film had been banned from entering the representation in Turkey.

Minnoş are also sued in the USA

on the response from Turkey it continues to come from many countries, film criticism published in the world. The Cuties movie, which tells the story of a girl joining a twerk dance team, was recently sued in the state of Texas in the USA for “depraved children”.

In the indictment filed on September 23, it was announced that Netflix promoted, distributed and exhibited a film “without serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value”, and it was stated that a person under the age of 18 was “depicted in a way that appeals to sexual interest” in the film.

Netflix denies the allegations

Netflix denies all these claims. “Sins are a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This accusation is unfair and we stand by the movie ”Netflix updated the description and visual of the film on 20 August.

A Netflix spokesperson made a statement on the issue, “This is an award-winning movie and a powerful story about the oppression young girls face on social media and in society in general. We invite everyone who cares about these issues to watch the movie ”. Although some time has passed since the release of the movie, the reactions to Netflix continue. The number of people who canceled their Netflix subscription at the time the movie Cuties was released increased 5 times.



