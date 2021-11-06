Netflix’s Arcane: Release Date For All Episodes Of The League of Legends Series

Arcane: The premiere of the long-awaited new Netflix series opens tonight from 03:00 hours; We tell you when the next episodes will be available. Arcane, the Netflix series based on the League of Legends universe, has finished its countdown; It premieres tonight simultaneously between the popular video-on-demand platform and Twitch, in which the first episode will be broadcast by numerous streamers. We are sure that the first episode will leave you wanting more, so we offer you the details about the premiere of all the others.

Arcane: when are the next chapters released?

The series will have up to 9 episodes, which are divided into three acts. We already know the day and time for acts 2 and 3. Below we offer you the details of each of them.

Act 2: Saturday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

Act 3: Saturday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

As the premiere will take place at the same time for both days, here is the full schedule for Spain, Latin America and the United States:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 10:00 am

Spain (Canary Islands): at 09:00 hours

Argentina: at 06:00

Bolivia: at 05:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 06:00

Chile: at 06:00

Colombia: at 04:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 03:00

Cuba: at 05:00 hours

Ecuador: at 04:00 hours

El Salvador: at 03:00

United States (Washington D.C.): at 05:00

United States (PT): at 05:00

Guatemala: at 03:00

Honduras: at 03:00

Mexico: at 03:00

Nicaragua: at 03:00

Panama: at 04:00 hours

Paraguay: at 06:00

Peru: at 04:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 05:00

Dominican Republic: at 05:00 hours

Uruguay: at 06:00

Venezuela: at 05:00 hours

