Netflix’in reklamlı abonelik fiyatı ve çıkış tarihi açıklandı!

Popular streaming giant Netflix has announced the details of its advertising subscription. A new level called “Basic with advertising” (subscription “Basic with advertising”) will provide the opportunity to watch Netflix at a much more affordable price. Here’s what you need to know about the new Netflix interface, which will be released on November 3.

The cost of a Netflix ad subscription is $6.99.

A new Netflix blog post details the price and release date of a basic subscription with ads. The new subscription level, set at $6.99 for the US, will be available on November 3rd. This means it will be $3 cheaper than the ad-free level.

The basic subscription layer with advertising offers the opportunity to watch all content in 720p HD resolution. It was stated that the ads to be shown with Basic with Ads will last 4 to 5 minutes at the beginning of the series and movies. Each advertisement is planned to be 15 or 30 seconds long.

It should also be noted that subscribers with ads cannot download content for offline viewing. It is planned that an ad-supported Netflix subscription will first be available in 12 countries. Turkey is not among these countries. However, we believe that support for Netflix advertising subscriptions in Turkey will appear in 2023.

Let’s say other advertising levels have not been announced yet and their prices are not clear. The basic subscription level ($45.99) currently only offers viewing in 480p resolution. However, it has been stated that this layer will also be upgraded to HD 720p resolution.

On the other hand, it should be noted that many of Netflix’s competitors, such as Disney+ and HBO Max, have switched to ad subscription levels. They also say that recently even Apple TV+ has been testing an ad-supported plan.

