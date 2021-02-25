Netflix: Zoe Saldana pirate again in a future film “The Bluff”!

Deadline has revealed that Zoe Saldana will be back in a new pirate movie called “The Bluff” and coming to Netflix soon!

This is great news for Pirates of the Caribbean fans. The actress, Zoe Saldana who played Anamaria, will be donning her pirate costume once again for a new film called “The Bluff” on Netflix.

If fans remember Zoe Saldana in Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, the young woman starred in big blockbusters. She played the character of Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Soon, she will be on Netflix.

Deadline confided that Zoe Saldana will be at the head of “The Bluff” on Netflix. In this new film, she will play the role of “Ercell, a 19th century woman living on a Cayman island who hides a heavy secret”.

“She will have to disclose after the attack on her island by vicious pirates.” But that’s not all. Deadline also reveals that the film will feature “visceral action scenes and historical fiction.”

Ercell will also have the mission of “fighting against the atrocities committed by pirates”. One thing’s for sure, his fans are really looking forward to hearing more about the release of “The Bluff”. It will still take patience.

While Zoe Saldana will be on Netflix soon, she almost ended her acting career. It was in 2014 that she really wondered about this rather special world. Fortunately, his passion was stronger than anything.

It was in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Zoe Saldana (Netflix) said, “These people weren’t the right people for me. I’m not talking about the casting. He was great ”.

Zoe Saldana (Netflix) also added: “I’m talking about all these political decisions behind the scenes. There were tensions between the ‘little hands’. And the ‘important people’ ”.

She continued: “The extras against the actors, the producers against the executive producers … It was very elitist and I almost quit this business because of it.”

The actress also revealed, “I was 23 and I was like, ‘Forget it, fuck!’ I didn’t want to find myself in this situation again.

Finally, Zoe Saldana (Netflix) concluded: “People who disrespect me because my number on the film sheet is not important enough? ‘Go fuck yourself! “.

In 2011, she also revealed, “I didn’t like the experience working on Pirates of the Caribbean to be honest. If that’s what I have to see and experience to make a Hollywood movie, I’d rather do something else. ”

Now, Zoé Saldana (Netflix) seems to have made peace with the world of cinema. Case to follow!