Netflix Xtremo Trailer: New Spanish Martial Arts Movie With Katanas

Netflix aims to boost Spanish action cinema with a new thriller that mixes frenetic action and a bloody tale of revenge. Xtremo is the premiere of Netflix Spain for the streaming platform, a new action film created in our country that bets on violence, katanas and yakuza through a bloody story of revenge. This is how Netflix itself has shared it, publishing a first trailer that you can see on these lines and that gives us an idea of what awaits us on June 4, the premiere date on Netflix of this new thriller.
Premiere on Netflix on June 4
Thus, Xtremo tells us the story of the family revenge of a hit man against his own brother, all with the city of Barcelona as a backdrop; and it is that its director, Daniel Benmayor (Paintball, Tracers), has wanted to pay tribute to his hometown setting his new thriller in the streets of Barcelona, betting on frantic action with fights, explosions and blood in the purest style of the Hollywood action movies of the genre.
The script is in charge of Iván Ledesma with a cast headed by Óscar Jaenada, Teo García and Óscar Casas along with other names such as Andrea Duro, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Alberto Jo Lee, Luis Zahera or Juan Diego, among other prominent names. We leave you with the brief official synopsis of him: “Two years after the murder of his son and his father, a retired hitman launches a meticulous plan of revenge against the murderer: that of his own brother. ”.
