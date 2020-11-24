Netflix: will the Princess of Chicago 2 return for a sequel?

Did you love The Princess of Chicago 2 on Netflix? Rejoice, next year a final part of the saga will arrive!

On November 19, the sequel to The Princess of Chicago was released on Netflix. This film was loved when it was first released last year. It was therefore the opportunity to see the rest of the adventures of Margaret and Stacy. But will there still be a sequel?

But as usual, the sequels are always worse. So this second part disappoints some of the viewers. Although most of them were delighted to find Vanessa Hudgens in these two roles. Especially when once again we are talking about love and Christmas.

But for those who loved The Princess of Chicago 2, good news, Netflix is ​​announcing a third installment. Well we wonder this time what story they will be able to find. A baby ? Another wedding? We assume that love will always be there.

We even learn that filming will begin soon! So that’s for sure, you’ll get a new movie next year. And Vanessa Hudgens confides a little more about it. She also confirms that this film will be the last of the series.

THE PRINCESS OF CHICAGO WILL BE BACK ON NETFLIX IN 2021

Vanessa Hudgens was responding to an interview for Et Online. She confirmed that there would be no more than three Netflix movies. “I’m just going to crush this rumor now. Three is my limit. This is all my mental capacity can take. ”

Nevertheless, she confides some details. Margaret’s cousin Fiona could then make her comeback. The ugly cousin apologized, but she would still be there. The actress confessed “she was looking forward to making the third film for the opportunity to produce more looks for Fiona.”

Netflix will therefore see a final plot for The Princess of Chicago. an end for history. Do we picture a royal baby for example and a new family intrigue? Will the princesses swap places again? Case to be continued.



