Netflix will test channel with linear programming in France

Netflix decided to test its first linear channel in France. Direct started operating last Thursday (5), and works as a paid channel with a pre-defined daily schedule, according to the streaming giant’s catalog in French territory.

According to Variety, the channel can be accessed through televisions with smart technology and converters. The choice by France to carry out the test is due to “consumption of traditional TV [in the country]”, said a Netflix representative, in a statement.

He added that “many viewers like the idea of ​​a schedule that does not require them to choose what they will watch. If you are uninspired or experiencing Netflix for the first time, you can let yourself be guided without having to choose a specific program, and be surprised by the diversity of the Netflix catalog ”.

Netflix’s decision is suggestive because it is the first time that the company invests in this type of service. Previously, the streaming giant tested the Shuffle Play option, which was not in real time, but had recommended programming for a sample of international users. This time, in addition to being concentrated in a single country, the idea will be the reverse of what other companies have been doing, and may indicate a direction for Netflix to win users who are not interested in streaming.

Direct is also another step in the search for greater relevance in the French entertainment market. In January, Netflix opened an office in the country and promised to expand investment in local productions. There is currently no provision for the creation of linear channels in other territories.



