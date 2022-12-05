Netflix Will Release a Documentary About The Director of “Parasites” Bong Joon Ho in 2023

Netflix has announced the start of production of a documentary about Oscar-winning director “Parasites” Bong Joon Ho.

On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary called “The Yellow Door: In Search of an Unreleased short film directed by Bong,” which will tell the story of Bong’s unreleased first short film, “In Search of Paradise,” which he created as a university student in 1992.

The 22-minute project was made using the time-lapse animation technique and shown to ten members of the Yellow Door Cinephile Club in the same year, and no one has seen it since. The upcoming documentary will tell about the origins of Bong’s career and creativity, as well as the growth of South Korean cinema in the mid-1990s.

“Yellow Door: In Search of an unreleased short film directed by Bong” will be directed by Lee Hyuk Rae and produced by Broccoli Pictures. According to Deadline, Lee interviewed several Yellow Door members for the documentary who “obsessively cared about Yellow Door’s biggest asset—its video library.”

The documentary will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix sometime in 2023. A specific release date will be announced later.

Bong is currently working on the upcoming sci-fi movie “Mickey 7”, based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Edward Ashton. Since then, Robert Pattinson has been confirmed for the lead role of Mickey Barnes, a “one-time” employee who was sent to colonize another world.

He is joined by a stellar cast that includes Naomi Aki, Steven Yun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Holliday Granger. It is not yet known when the premiere of “Mikki7” will take place.