Netflix Will Produce A Movie Based On The Bioshock Universe

Netflix: Bioshock will make the leap to the big screen thanks to an agreement between Take Two and Netflix. The streaming video platform works on the project. Netflix has confirmed the development of a film based on the Bioshock universe. The adaptation of the video game to the big screen has been the result of a long negotiation between the platform and Take Two Interactive. Both have worked to close the image rights for about a year.

“Netflix, 2K and Take-Two Interactive are collaborating to produce a film adaptation of the popular Bioshock video game franchise,” Netflix explains on its official Twitter account. The medium The Hollywood Reporter points out that at this time it does not have a director or a screenwriter, so it seems that it will go a long way.

Cloud Chamber is still working on the next Bioshock

During the announcement, 2K Games took the opportunity to appeal to the available job offers in the studio in charge of developing the next Bioshock. “The amazing people at Cloud Chamber are developing the next installment of Bioshock and their team is growing! Would you be so kind as to look at the available positions?

Few details are known about what would be the fourth video game in the saga. With Ken Levine out of the project, we know that the project has been in development since 2015. It will be developed based on the new generation consoles with the Unreal Engine 4 engine; With the launch of the higher version, it has not transpired at this time if the team has decided to make the leap. Of course, we will have to wait a long time to see it in motion.

“We are working on the next BioShock. Our passion and affection for this iconic franchise is what has brought us here”, reveals the team in one of the job offers. “The excitement and responsibility of creating the next installment in such a beloved franchise is what keeps us going.”