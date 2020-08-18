Netflix will offer HDR support for 3 new models

Netflix HDR support for 3 more Samsung models. The world-famous TV series and movie platform, which previously provided HDR support to other models, also included in the support list for new models that meet with users.

Netflix, which aims to offer high image quality to its viewers, also works specifically for mobile devices. The newly introduced upper segment models also get HDR support before long before users.

New Samsung models gain Netflix HDR support

Nefflix, which increased the number of users considerably during the epidemic period, updated the list of models with HDR support. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Tab S7 Plus and Z Fold 2 models, which were introduced and met with users in the past days, have officially received this support. Thanks to this, higher quality images can be viewed by users.

Among these models, Tab S Plus attracted the most attention. Because the tablet, which has recently met with users, met users with an HDR10 + screen. The other model Tab S7 met with users with LTPS IPS LCD screen.

Along with HDR support for Samsung models, new models that received Netflix HD support also showed themselves. The models that can use HD support are listed as follows:

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab S7



