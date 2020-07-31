Netflix will not broadcast French Championship

After the information released by the Spanish website 90min worldwide about Netflix broadcasting the French Championship starting next season, the platform’s adviser contacted TudoCelular to explain a misunderstanding in the story.

The streaming service will not broadcast the French Championship. The agreement with Mediapro includes a bundle that will have the subscriptions of Téléfoot – this one that will pass the matches of Ligue 1, as well as the Champions League and Europa League – and Netflix together, for € 29.90.

The platform plan will be in Standard mode, which gives access to HD content up to two screens simultaneously. In addition, the partnership says nothing about the availability of the bundle in other countries outside France.

“We are happy to collaborate with Mediapro to offer football fans series, films and documentaries, all in a bundle which brings together two rich and incredibly complementary offers.”

Maria Ferreras and Laurent Uguen

Executive VP of Development in the EMEA region and Executive Director of Development in the EMEA of Netflix

In summary, it will not be this time that Netflix will embark on the sports broadcast market in Brazil and worldwide.

Now in the sport! Netflix closes deal and will broadcast French Championship worldwide

The sport has gained more and more space in streaming services. Be it in tennis transmissions by Prime Video, football by Facebook Watch, or in the dissemination of DAZN as a platform destined exclusively to this segment. Now Netflix has decided to venture into the sports market by purchasing the rights to display the French Championship.

The company signed an agreement with Mediapro to show the next season’s Ligue 1 games live to the world. The North American giant’s intention is to diversify its business and enter the world of sports for good.

According to Spain’s 90min website, users will need to pay an additional fee to access the matches. The package would cost about $ 30 – in addition to the cost of the conventional plan.

In Brazil, it is not yet known which model will be adopted. However, at a time when the formula for selling broadcast rights is discussed – with streaming facilities – Netflix’s arrival in this market should balance the sale of broadcast rights for other competitions in the country.

Another point to consider is the large audience on these online platforms. It is worth remembering that the “Fluminense x Flamengo” of the Rio Cup final broke a world record for accesses in streaming, with the transmission of FLU TV on YouTube.

It remains to be seen to see what boldness Netflix will continue to play in the sport, whether in Brazil or the rest of the world.



