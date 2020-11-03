Netflix: Will Covid-19 affect Lucifer’s romantic scenes?

Fans are concerned about the romance between Chloe Decker and Lucifer Morningstar, will Covid-19 affect their scenes together?

A few days ago through Somagnews we learned that filming had begun on the sixth and final season of Lucifer, which had suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now the fans of this hit Netflix series have expressed their concern about the romantic future of Chloe Decher and Lucifer Morningstar, whose scenes together could be affected precisely by the pandemic and preventive measures.

This great controversy originated after it became known that the main cast of this series was maintaining social distancing during the recordings, so intimate contacts would supposedly be avoided.

Will there no longer be romantic scenes in Lucifer?

As expected, this information caused great confusion among fans, who have begun to wonder what will happen to the romantic scenes of this couple that has conquered the entire audience.

And so far the filmmakers of “Lucifer” have not clarified how they will solve the details regarding the relationship of its protagonists, which could be slightly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filming of the sixth season begins

There is no doubt that the production of this popular Netflix series will have to manage to make an excellent outcome in the story, as we remember that this is the last season.

And precisely for this reason, it is expected that Chloe Decher will finally surrender to Lucifer and together they can formalize their relationship, something we have been waiting for since their first meeting.



