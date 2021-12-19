Netflix Will Cost More In 2022: The Service Updates Its Subscription Prices

Netflix subscribers will have recently received a notification with the new rates to the platform throughout the next 2022. In other words, there will be a price increase from this same month of December, according to an official statement, in order to offer “more stories that encourage you, motivate you or simply make your day”, or what is the same, to offer, in theory, more and better content.

Most expensive in 2022

In this way, Netflix will continue to have, as before, three different plans: basic, standard and Premium, with no difference between content between each of them, as usual, but in the number of screens to which we can connect them, in addition of more display quality options.

In short, the basic option will have a price of 7.99 euros per month, being able to connect only to one screen at a time and without the possibility of being able to see the content in HD or Ultra HD. Your content can be played on any device, let’s talk about a Smart TV, PC, mobile, etc.

Changes to subscriptions

Meanwhile, the standard option costs 12.99 euros per month and allows you to watch Netflix content on two screens at the same time, being able to do it in HD. To conclude, the Premium subscription will go up to 17.99 euros, being, obviously, the one that gives the most options: 4 screens at the same time, four devices for downloads and viewing in Ultra HD. This is how the new rates are in the three plans of the platform:

Basic Plan (without HD, one screen at a time): 7.99 euros

Standard Plan (with HD, 2 simultaneous screens): € 12.99

Premium plan (with Ultra HD, 4 simultaneous screens): goes from € 15.99 to € 17.99 (+ € 2)

What we continue to miss is the period of a free month that was present in the early days of the platform in our country, which just this weekend has released bombshells like season 2 of The Witcher, the series based on the popular literary saga by Andrej Sapkowski, and also video games, by the Polish studio CD Projekt.