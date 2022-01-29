Netflix: Why does a legendary chess player insist on suing Queen’s Gambit?

When the Netflix platform premiered Queen’s Gambit worldwide, at the end of October 2020, it immediately not only captured the public’s interest but also earned praise from specialized critics and important recognition from the entertainment industry. However, its success has not prevented the server from facing a million-dollar lawsuit accusing it of spreading false information.

Narrated in 7 episodes, Queen’s Gambit shows on screen the interesting fictional story of the personal life and professional career of Beth Harmon played by the talented actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays a young chess prodigy in the plot. Also known by its English title as The Queen’s Gambit, it is based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis.

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, the series became a sensation among the programs of its genre, to the point of receiving a long list of awards and recognitions both for the production and for its protagonist, Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. which include the Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice Awards, AACTA International Award, Producers Guild of America Award and The Screen Actors Guild Award, among many others.

Fame and praise have not prevented Netflix from facing a million-dollar lawsuit for some months by the legendary chess player Nona Gaprindashvili, claiming a dialogue that appeared in the last episode of Queen’s Gambit. It stated that the chess player had not competed against male opponents. Gaprindashvili found quoting her that way to be highly sexist and disparaging, especially since she had already faced 59 male competitors by 1968, the year the story’s backdrop was set.

As you may recall, Queen’s Gambit is a fictional story that follows the life of an orphaned chess prodigy named Beth Harmon on her bumpy road to becoming the best chess player in the world while struggling with her drug addiction and addiction. alcohol. The story begins in the mid-1950s through the late 1960s.

Gaprindashvili, who rose to fame as a chess player in the Soviet Union in the 1960s, sued Netflix for millions in federal court last September. In response, server executives have sought to have the accusation dismissed on the grounds that the series is a work of fiction.

In the ruling this Thursday, January 27, the federal district judge, Virginia A. Phillips, did not agree with the platform. The magistrate considers that Gaprindashvili made a reasonable argument that she was slandered, as works of fiction are not immune from libel suits if they disparage real people.