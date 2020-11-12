Netflix: What’s the reason you CANCEL so many shows?

If you are one of those who really enjoy watching Netflix and you don’t know why they are always canceling shows, here we tell you what actually happens

Netflix’s platform has earned a reputation for canceling many beloved series and shows, but the company recently took a step forward to clarify that the perception isn’t entirely accurate.

TV Global Director Bela Bajaria and Co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke at the Paley International Council Summit and revealed that their show’s renewal rate hovers around 67 percent, which is what they both claim to be the standard. of the industry.

Somagnews shares some statements about why it seems that the streaming platform is always eliminating so many programs.

“We do a lot of shows from the first season, which sometimes seems like we have more cancellations from the first season, but if you look closely, the renewal rate is really strong,” Bajaria said.

“I also think you have to watch The Crown, with the release of season four, Grace & Frankie and The Ranch, we’ve had full-length shows and we’re always going to have a mix that’s great to be told in a limited series form. and shows that last several seasons. ”

Netflix wants to clarify that its renewal rate is strong

While Netflix remains elusive about its viewership data, a 2019 report from Bloomberg indicated that the streaming giant’s cancellation rates were in line with the rate of other networks.

Additionally, Sarandos explained how a show’s current measure of “success” can be a bit outdated: “I think a lot of shows can be a hit for exactly what they are and you could tell that story in two seasons or one season or five seasons. I think there is a lot of talk about it because it is compared to the old way of doing things. “



