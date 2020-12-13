Netflix: What were the most watched K-Dramas of 2020

Korean dramas have traveled the entire world, their popularity increased exponentially in 2020 when it began to be part of the catalog of offers of the international streaming platform Netflix.

Audiences from different parts of the world enjoyed Netflix’s audiovisual offer consisting of a large list of K-Dramas and South Korean movies of all possible genres.

In late 2019 and early 2020, one of the most successful romantic K-dramas internationally titled, Crash Landing on You, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, featured a moving story that crossed the borders of two divided nations.

In April, Netflix aired the story The King: Eternal Monarch, starring Hallyu Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, in an imaginative narrative driven by an idyllic two-dimensional romantic tale.

Exploring an interesting plot about betrayal and heartbreak in marriage, The World of the Married, starring Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, and Jun Jin Seo, took us through emotionally moving moments in March.

In June, the famous It’s Okay Not Okay, starring Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun, appeared on Netflix as one of the most praised K-Dramas for treating the delicate subject of mental health with creativity and sensitivity.

Horror lovers could enjoy some great zombie stories like Kingdom 2, with Ju Ji Hoon and Bae Doona. In addition to the entertaining The School Nurse Files with Jung Yu Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk, facing curious supernatural beings.

Netflix also recently aired the hit K-Drama Start-Up, starring Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na, with the love story and overcoming of a group of young people who fight tirelessly to achieve their dreams in the competitive world of startups.



